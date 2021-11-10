Apple marks 40 years in France, opens Apple Music studio in Paris

Apple has announced a new Apple Music studio on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, as it celebrates four decades since it first began operations in France.



Apple marks 40 years in France

Alongside its radio studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London, Apple's new Paris site will initially be used for long-form interviews. According to a statement, Apple says that it will be used for the LE CODE and Hits Francais programs.



