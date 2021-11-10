Disney+ hits 118.1M subscribers in two years as growth slows to crawl

Disney+ notched 118.1 million subscribers during the third quarter of 2021, Disney said in an earnings report on Wednesday, with the results representing the slowest sequential growth for the streaming service since its launch in 2019.



The 118.1 million subscriber figure was recorded on Oct. 2 and is up about 2.1 million people from the prior quarter, Disney said in its earnings release (PDF link).Disney CEO Bob Chapek in September warned of a slowdown in growth due to COVID-19 and set expectations of an increase in the "low single-digit millions" from the previous three-month period. Despite the notice, Wall Street analysts tipped Disney+ to touch 126.2 million in the most recent quarter, reports Variety.



