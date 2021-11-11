Defense in Kyle Rittenhouse trial argues Apple 'AI' manipulates video footage
Published
Mark Richards, attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, on Wednesday objected to the playback of surveillance footage on an Apple iPad during trial proceedings, saying the presentation can't be trusted because on-board artificial intelligence manipulates video to "create what they believe is happening."
Mark Richards (left) objects to video footage playback on iPad. | Source: The Recount
Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for shooting and killing two demonstrators and injuring a third at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. Charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, the teen maintains his innocence and says he acted in self defense.
Read more...