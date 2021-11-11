Apple TV+ offers first look at 'The Shrink Next Door' ahead of Friday debut

Apple on Wednesday shared a first look at upcoming Apple TV+ original "The Shrink Next Door," featuring commentary from director Michael Showalter and stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn.



Posted to the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel, the sneak peek runs through the limited series's plot as told by the cast and crew."The Shrink Next Door" is based on a true story and follows the relationship between Martin "Marty" Markowitz and therapist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf. Ike (Rudd) slowly begins to insert himself into the life of Marty (Ferrell), taking over Marty's Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family company. The series explores how a doctor-patient dynamic can turn into a dysfunctional relationship built on manipulation.



