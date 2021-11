Even though Black Friday is just over two weeks away, retailers are offering steep discounts on the latest Apple hardware ahead of time. Here are our top 5 early Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon.



*$189.99 AirPods Pro with MagSafe*



Price wars are in full swing leading up to Black Friday, with 2021 AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case already *$60 off* at Amazon.



Read more...