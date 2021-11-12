How to share Apple Watch Activity progress with friends & family on watchOS 8

The Apple Watch makes it easy to share your Activity rings with friends and family to help get you motivated to close your rings — and here's how to do it.



If you're the kind of person who feels more motivated when you're measuring up against your friends, the Apple Watch has you covered.Sharing your activity is easy, and just requires you to send an invite to another Apple Watch owner on your contact list. If you find that you don't enjoy sharing your activity, you can stop at any point.



Read more...