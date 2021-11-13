Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple TV+ original 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Apple TV+ original series "The Last Thing He Told Me" has a new lead in Jennifer Garner after Julia Roberts pulled out of the role due to a scheduling issue.

Garner will star and executive produce the limited series produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, which optioned Laura Dave's New York Times bestselling book, Deadline reported Friday.The adaptation tells the tale of a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while unraveling the mystery surrounding her husband's disappearance. Roberts was originally slated to star in the lead role.



