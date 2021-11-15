iPhone 13 delivery estimates contract but remain higher than iPhone 12

Estimated delivery dates for Apple's entire iPhone 13 lineup remain higher than the previous year's iPhone 12 despite a slight moderation, according to JP Morgan.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan lead analyst Samik Chatterjee analyzed lead times — or the estimated timeline for receiving an iPhone order — for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in week nine of their availability.



