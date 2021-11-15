'Fraggle Rock' revival arrives on Apple TV+ on January 21

The reboot of the Jim Henson Company puppet show "Fraggle Rock" will be arriving on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022, which Apple revealed with a new teaser trailer.



Posted to YouTube on Monday, the official teaser for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" showcases the theme tune and some of the brightly-colored characters that will feature in the show. The existing cast of Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober are also joined by a number of new characters for the new series when it lands in January.The show is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, as well as John Tartaglia. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, and new Regency's Yaribv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. The executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr.



