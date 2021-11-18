New OWC miniStack adds storage options, Thunderbolt hub to Mac mini

OWC's miniStack STX is a plug-and-play hub and storage unit that adds additional storage and a Thunderbolt 4 hub to the Mac and iPad Pro.



Credit: OWC

The OWC miniStack STX is designed to seamlessly stack with an Mac mini, though it can be used with any Mac. It sports three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a universal 2.5-inch drive bay plus a NVMe M.2 SSD slot to provide a range of storage capacity expansion options.



