Apple TV+ original 'Hello Tomorrow!' adds Jacki Weaver to cast

Apple TV+ is filling out the cast of retro-future dramedy "Hello Tomorrow!," with Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver reportedly set to star opposite Billy Crudup in the half-hour show.

Weaver, who was nominated for Academy Awards for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Animal Kingdom," is set to play Barbara Billings, the manipulative mother of Crudup's character, reports Deadline."Hello Tomorrow!" follows the story of Jack (Crudup), who hawks lunar timeshares with a group of fellow traveling salesmen. Jack is described as "a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."



