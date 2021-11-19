'Apple Car' will disrupt auto industry, says Morgan Stanley

Investment bank Morgan Stanley has advised clients it expects the forthcoming "Apple Car" to be the "ultimate EV bear case," and affect stocks in rival automotive companies.



One possible design for an "Apple Car," as rendered by Motor Trends

Following its prediction that Apple will be a "game changer" in augmented reality, Morgan Stanley researchers see the same happening with the "Apple Car," but at a slower pace. According to CNBC, Morgan Stanley describes Apple as the "ultimate EV bear case," derailing other popular car stocks.



