Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy Offering Beats Studio Buds at All-Time Low Price of $99.99 ($50 Off)

Similar to Walmart and Target, *Best Buy* really kicked off Black Friday weeks ago. However, it's now shared the deals you can expect to see on Black Friday, so you should have a clearer view on what you can expect when shopping this week.

*Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule*Like other stores, Best Buy's event is more of a week of sales rather than just one day. The retailer kicked things off on Sunday, November 21, and deals will come in and out all the way through Black Friday.

· Sunday, November 21 - Online sales begin· Wednesday, November 24 - MacBook Air deals begin· Thursday, November 25 - Stores closed, online sales continue· Friday, November 26 - Specific opening hours vary by location*Best Buy Black Friday - Deals Live Now*Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is focused on a variety of TV sets, including those from brands like Sony, Insignia, Samsung, Toshiba, LG, and more. There are also a few deals on sound bars to pair with a new TV setup, like Samsung's HW-Q65T 7.1ch Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos for $279.99 ($220 off).

· Insignia 58-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $349.99, down from $579.99· Samsung 50-inch LED 4K Smart TV - $459.99, down from $479.99· Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV - $599.99, down from $749.99· Samsung 65-inch 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $699.99, down from $799.99· Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - $849.99, down from $1,099.99· Sony 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,399.99, down from $1,799.99

Best Buy is already offering solid deals on video games as well, many of which are reaching prices that we're expecting to see on Black Friday. Standouts in the sale include Deathloop for $29.99 ($30 off) and Guardians of the Galaxy for $29.99 ($30 off).



Best Buy is also currently offering deals on the AirPods lineup, but we recommend waiting for better deals later this week. For example, the retailer has the AirPods Pro for $189.99 ($60 off) right now, but Walmart is set to have these for $159.00 later today, a record low price.



If you shop more at Best Buy than Target, you can get a $15 Best Buy gift card when purchasing a $100 Apple Gift Card. This offer is the same as Target's deal, so it just comes down to which retailer you want a $15 gift card from.

Otherwise, the live sale is offering deals on Windows laptops, Google Nest smart home products, Amazon smart speakers, Beats headphones, Dyson vacuums, kitchen appliances, and much more. Best Buy says that there are thousands of deals live right now, so you can shop for more on the company's website.



On Sunday, November 21 Best Buy also opened up a handful of new discounts on its website and they're all now live, headlined by the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299.99. With a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Online, you're saving about $65.



Best Buy is also matching Target's offer on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. When purchasing the product, you'll get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card. Lastly, the new deals include $280 off KitchenAid Pro 5 Series stand mixers and $100 off Dyson's Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum.

*Best Buy Black Friday - Deals Starting 11/24*On Wednesday, November 24, just one deal is expected to appear on Best Buy's website, offering $150 off select models of the MacBook Air. We've seen these models get discounted by as much as $200, so while Best Buy may be offering solid markdowns we may see steeper discounts during the week.

*Best Buy Black Friday - Deals Starting 11/25*Similar to Wednesday, on Thanksgiving day shoppers can expect one major deal added to Best Buy's week-long event. The retailer will be taking $50 off the Beats Studio Buds, dropping the new earphones to just $99.99.



