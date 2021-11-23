New HomePod mini colors now available in Australia and New Zealand

Customers in Australia and New Zealand can now order Apple's HomePod mini in the newly released blue, yellow and orange colorways.



Availability of the new HomePod mini colors in Australia and New Zealand follows an initial launch in Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. on Nov. 1.Announced in October at Apple's "Unleashed" hardware event, the new HomePod mini color options further differentiate the small spherical speaker that serves mainly as a conduit for Siri. With Siri integration and iPhone support, HomePod mini can act as a voice assistant, smart home controller, speakerphone and, of course, a playback device for Apple Music and other streaming sources.



