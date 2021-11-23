Italy fines Apple, Amazon $230 million over price fixing

A fine totalling 203.2 million Euros has been imposed on Apple and Amazon by Italian regulators, following an antitrust investigation about retail collusion and price fixing.



Apple Store Piazza in Milan

Italy's antitrust regulator L'Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) had been investigating the two companies following allegations that they worked together to prevent price cuts from other vendors. Now the AGCM has ruled that the two cooperated in anti-competitive moves over the sale of Apple and Beats devices.



