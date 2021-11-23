Apple sues NSO Group over Pegasus iPhone spyware

Apple has filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, a firm known for selling the Pegasus spyware tool used by governments to hack iPhones used by criminals, journalists, and activists.



Pegasus is NSO Group's best-known spyware tool, one that was supposedly meant for use against criminal activity, but has been misused against other innocent parties. In a bid to try and stop NSO Group from continuing to provide Pegasus to its clients, Apple filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against both the group and its parent company.Apple wants to hold NSO Group accountable for its surveillance of some Apple users. The filing is also seeking an injunction to prevent NSO from using any Apple software, services, or devices of any sort.



