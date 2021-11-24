MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 'Jetpack' Magnetic Power Bank for iPhone 13 From Ampere

We've teamed up with Ampere to offer readers a chance to win one of the company's Jetpack magnetic iPhone power banks, which have been designed with the iPhone 13 lineup in mind.

While the $49 Jetpack works with the iPhone 12 or the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineups, it has been customized to fit the ‌iPhone 13‌. The magnets won't interfere with the camera, and it works perfectly on Apple's smallest ‌iPhone 13‌, the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini.

There are multiple magnetic battery packs on the market, including one direct from Apple, but Ampere says that its Jetpack has been created with a stronger magnetic connection. According to the company, the Jetpack uses "really really strong magnets" that keep it in place through shake tests and pulling it out of pockets and bags.

Inside, the Jetpack is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which will provide close to a full charge for some ‌iPhone 13‌ models like the ‌iPhone 13‌, 13 Pro, and 13 mini, and a partial charge for the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like all non-MagSafe Qi-based wireless chargers, the Jetpack charges an iPhone at up to 7.5W as 15W charging is only available through Apple's MagSafe charging hardware.

That said, the Jetpack can charge other devices like Android smartphones at up to 15W because it has a 15W charging coil. It is compatible with older ‌iPhone‌ models as well as the AirPods, but the magnetic connection will be limited to ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones.

The Jetpack battery pack can be recharged using an ‌iPhone‌'s Lightning cable or a USB-C input/output port. The USB-C port can be used to charge an ‌iPhone‌ at speeds of up to 18W using a USB-C to Lightning cable if you need faster charging speeds than wireless charging provides.

For MacRumors readers, Ampere is offering a prize pack that also includes several accessories to go along with the Jetpack, including power adapters, charging cable, and the Sidekick Tech Sling, a little tech sling designed to accommodate the AirTag.

Priced at $49, the Tech Sling is perfect for your ‌iPhone‌, Jetpack power bank, and other accessories. It has a dedicated AirTag pocket with a clear window that allows it to be scanned should your bag be lost, and several mesh pockets for holding gear.

It's made from water resistant materials to keep your devices safe, plus there's a soft-lined pocket for the ‌iPhone‌ and another for sunglasses. It also has an RFID safety pocket to keep passports and credit cards safe when traveling.

Ampere also plans to provide an antimicrobial USB-C to Lightning cable, an 18W USB-C Travel Tdapter, and an 18W USB-C Car Adapter alongside the Jetpack and Sidekick Tech Sling.

MacRumors readers who want to pick up a Jetpack can take advantage of an early Black Friday sale that offers a 30 percent discount, dropping the price to $34. The discount is available on the Ampere website starting today, and no promo code is required.

