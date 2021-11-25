Get the Elgato Stream Deck for 33% off in a Black Friday special

Elgato's superb 15-button Stream Deck is in stock and $99.99 on Amazon, a Black Friday discount of $50 off its regular price.



The 15-button version is on sale, but there are also larger and smaller editions.

AppleInsider's review called it the "Mac accessory you didn't realize you need," until you've got it. Elgato's Stream Deck is a panel of physical buttons that can be programmed to control just about any aspect of your Mac — or very many aspects.



Read more...