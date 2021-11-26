Apple News+ Offering Three-Month Free Trial for New Subscribers Through Cyber Monday

Apple News+ is offering new subscribers an extended three-month free trial of its service through Cyber Monday, an increase from the normal one-month trial offered to new subscribers, the service announced on Apple's website and on Twitter.

The new offer will only be offered to new subscribers in locations where ‌Apple News‌+ is available and will run until Cyber Monday, November 29. Apple ran a similar promotion last year. Once the trial ends, the subscription will automatically renew at $9.99 per month.



