Italy fines Apple, Google, $11 million over use of customer data

Italy claims that Apple and Google are together profiting from the use of user data, without telling those users what the purposes are. Its regulator has now fined the companies 10 million euros ($11.2 million).



Apple Euroma2 in Rome

Days after it fined Apple and Amazon a total of $230 million over alleged price fixing, Italy has imposed a new fine jointly on Apple and Google. This new move by the country's Competition and Market Authority, claims that the companies violate the Consumer Code.



Read more...