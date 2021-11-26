Black Friday 2021 kicked off earlier this morning, and solid deals across Apple's product lineup are available online right now. Although you won't find particularly steep deals on the HomePod mini this year, if you have your sights on one as a holiday gift, you can at least save a little bit of money at Staples.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



If you're looking for something other than HomePod mini, be sure to visit our *Black Friday 2021 Roundup* for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.

*More Black Friday Deals*



· Best Black Friday AirPods Deals· Best Black Friday iMac and MacBook Deals· Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals· Best Black Friday iPad Deals· Best Black Friday iPhone Deals*HomePod mini*Black Friday deals have hit Apple's miniature smart speaker, and you can get the HomePod mini for *$89.00* at Staples, down from $99.00.$10 OFF

HomePod mini for $89.00Stock is in limited supply, and you may only be able to pick up the HomePod mini locally if delivery is unavailable. For alternate sales, Costco members can get a HomePod mini for $79.99 and B&H Photo has the HomePod mini at $94.99.



As of this year, the HomePod mini is the only smart speaker that Apple sells after it discontinued the original HomePod earlier in the year. Because of that, don't expect to see major retailers still offering discounts on that 2018 model this season.



We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our *Black Friday 2021 Roundup*. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our *Deals Roundup*.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals, HomePod mini

Buyer's Guide: HomePod Mini (Neutral)

Related Forums: Community Discussion, HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology



This article, "Best Black Friday HomePod Mini Deals Available Today" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums