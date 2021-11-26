Best Black Friday iMac and MacBook Deals Available Today

Our Black Friday 2021 coverage continues with the best deals you can find on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac mini today. As with all Black Friday deals, we aren't sure how long any of these will last, and prices are always fluctuating, so if you see something you want, be sure to buy it soon.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



*MacBook*



-13-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2020)-



· *M1 256GB* - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($100 off)· *M1 512GB* - $1,299.00 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest ever)-14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)-



· *8-Core M1 Pro 512GB* - $1,949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)· *10-Core M1 Pro 1TB* - $2,449.00 at Amazon ($50 off)-13-inch MacBook Air (2020)-



· *M1 256GB* - $849.99 at Amazon ($149 off)· *M1 512GB* - $1,099.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)*iMac*



-21.5-inch iMac (Mid 2020)-



· *2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD* - $949.00 at Amazon ($150 off)-27-inch Retina iMac (Mid 2020)-



· *3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD* - $1,699.00 at Amazon ($100 off)-24-inch Retina iMac (2021)-



· *M1 Chip w/ 7-Core GPU, 256GB* - $1,249.00 at Amazon ($50 off)· *M1 Chip w/ 8-Core GPU, 256GB* - $1,449.99 at Amazon ($49 off)· *M1 Chip w/ 8-Core GPU, 512GB* - $1,649.99 at Amazon ($49 off)*Mac mini*



-M1 Mac mini (Late 2020)-· *M1 512GB* - $749.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

