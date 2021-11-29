B&H Cyber Monday Sale: Mac hardware as low as $629, 14-inch MacBook Pro $1,799 and in stock, $100 off iPads

B&H's Cyber Monday Apple Sale is live, with triple-digit discounts on the iPad Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air, iMac and even the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, save on sales tax with Payboo.



*Newest Cyber Monday deals*



Cyber Monday steals on Apple products are going on now at Apple Authorized Reseller B&H Photo. From Apple's M1 Mac mini for $629 to $200 off this 14-inch MacBook Pro, there's a wide selection of bargains to choose from for easy holiday gift-giving.



Read more...