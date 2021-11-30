Apple iPad sales up in Western Europe as all other tablets decline

Apple iPad sales up in Western Europe as all other tablets decline

AppleInsider

Published

New research claims that Apple's iPad sales rose 33% in Western Europe in Q3 2021, even as the market declined 20% year over year.

Apple's iPad sales continued to grow in Western Europe
Apple's continued launches of new iPads has reportedly helped it see a rise in sales for the quarter across Western Europe. According to Canalys, as that market declined to a total of 6.9 million units shipped, Apple's rise saw it take 45% of all tablet sales.

Read more...

Full Article