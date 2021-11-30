Apple iPad sales up in Western Europe as all other tablets decline

New research claims that Apple's iPad sales rose 33% in Western Europe in Q3 2021, even as the market declined 20% year over year.



Apple's iPad sales continued to grow in Western Europe

Apple's continued launches of new iPads has reportedly helped it see a rise in sales for the quarter across Western Europe. According to Canalys, as that market declined to a total of 6.9 million units shipped, Apple's rise saw it take 45% of all tablet sales.



