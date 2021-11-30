'Rocket League Sideswipe' brings car soccer game to iOS

The high-octane sports game "Rocket League Sideswipe" has shot onto iOS, with the car soccer title arriving on the small screen worldwide after existing on consoles and PC for years.



The mobile version of the main "Rocket League" game, "Sideswipe" takes the core concept of rocket-propelled cars playing soccer, but simplifies it. Rather than requiring players to deal with three dimensions, "Sideswipe" instead is a side-on game that has players dealing with just two.Loosely following the rules of soccer, teams must knock a ball into their opponent's goal, while also defending their own. However, instead of people, the game uses cars with rockets, enabling them to gain a speed boost, jump, and fly in the air.



