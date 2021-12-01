Apple Makes Six (RED) Apple Watch Faces Available to Download and More for World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day today, Apple highlighted its long-standing partnership with (RED), which has raised $270 million to combat AIDS since 2006, launched its annual Apple Pay donation program and informative in-app collections, and is offering six downloadable (RED) Apple Watch faces.

The six downloadable (RED) Apple Watch faces feature (RED)'s distinctive crimson shade. Apple says that the faces allow users to show their support for (RED) and complement the PRODUCT(RED) Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, and Sport Loop Apple Watch bands.

Since 2006, Apple's donations to the Global Fund to fight AIDS have helped to deliver prevention, testing, support, and access to healthcare for communities affected by AIDS. Apple-supported grants have provided care and support services for more than 11 million people, over 192 million HIV tests, and access to antiretroviral treatments for over 13.8 million people.

A portion of the proceeds from Apple's current range of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories goes directly to the Global Fund, and through December 6, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with ‌Apple Pay‌ on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an ‌Apple Store‌.



To raise visibility for World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV and AIDS, hundreds of ‌Apple Store‌ retail locations are displaying red Apple logos and window displays. The company is also spotlighting ways for customers to learn about AIDS in the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, and Apple TV app.



