Apple lands Alfonso Cuaron series 'Disclaimer,' starring Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline

Apple TV+ has ordered "Disclaimer," a new thriller series from Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron that's set to star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Credit: Apple

Based on the Renee Knight novel of the same name, "Disclaimer" follows Catherine Ravenscroft, played by Blanchett. Ravenscroft is a "a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions."



