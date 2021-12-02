Deals: MagSafe Battery Pack on Sale for $74.99 ($24 Off)

Amazon today has the MagSafe Battery Pack for *$74.99*, down from $99.00. The accessory is in stock and ready to ship today, and it's sold by Amazon.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



This sale has been applied automatically, so you won't need a discount code. The best price we've ever seen on this accessory was at $74.24 at Verizon, so today's deal is nearly a match of the lowest-ever price on the MagSafe Battery Pack.

$24 OFF

MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.99The MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, providing wireless charging while traveling. In total, the accessory is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



