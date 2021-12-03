Apple debuts 'From Apple Music With Love' featuring exclusive gifts for subscribers

Apple Music kicks off this holiday season with brand new, exclusive content to help subscribers ring in the new year.

Each day over the next week, Apple Music will feature a bit of exclusive content from A-list musicians, including Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alecia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, Nile Rodgers, and more.Subscribers can expect to see exclusive EPs, playlists, remixes, a special radio show, and, according to Apple, "a few treats so exciting that we don't even want to tease you with them."



