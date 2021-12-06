Demand for iPhone 13 still healthy as lead times grow

Demand for Apple's iPhone 13 range is still healthy 12 weeks after release, analysts claim, citing lead times for all models getting longer after weeks of remaining relatively static.



In a note to investors viewed by AppleInsider, Sam Chatterjee of JP Morgan claims lead times for the iPhone 13 collection have expanded for all models. This follows three sequential weeks where the firm's iPhone availability tracker showed a moderation of times.In Week 11, delivery times for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were at an average of 2 days for the non-Pro models, 16 days for the Pro. By week 12, the non-Pro now rest at 5 days, while Pro is at 18 days.l



Read more...