How to not fall for gift card scams
Published
Gift card scams are on the rise, with Apple gift cards amongst the top fraud targets. Here's how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
There's a good chance that you or someone you know has received a questionable phone call from someone claiming to be Apple or Amazon. Maybe they claimed that there was a problem with your account and that you needed to settle the debt quickly and discreetly.If you hung up and pretended that the call never happened, you did the right thing — you avoided being caught up in a gift card scam.
Read more...