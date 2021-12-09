Apple's 2022 iPhone 14 Pro predicted to have hole-punch display

A new report claims that Apple will be replacing the iPhone notch with a hole-punch design in 2022, but solely for the Pro models.



The move to a hole-punch display instead of the current notch has previously been predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo. More recently, claimed renders of the 2022 "iPhone 14" range leaked just ahead of the iPhone 13 launch.Now according to The Elec, unspecified sources say that the 2023 equivalents of the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will gain the hole-punch design. And the next equivalent of the iPhone 13 in the range will retain the current notch.



