iPhone 13 wide-angle camera lawsuit expanded to include iPhone 12, 2021 iPad Pro

An existing lawsuit claiming that Apple's iPhone infringes camera patents has now been extended with a demand that the damages include older devices.



Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max

Previously, ImmerVision alleged that Apple infringed on its patent for an ultra wide camera with the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That original filing included the possibility that the company would extend the suit to other devices, however, and now it has added the iPhone 12 range, and the 2021 iPad Pro.



