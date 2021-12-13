Best deals Dec. 13: $1,100 off a 75-inch Samsung Smart TV, $99 Apple Pencil, $195 August Smart Lock, more!

Monday's best deals include $1,100 off a 75-inch Samsung Smart TV, a $300 Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle, a $99 Apple Pencil, and $20 off a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker.



Best Deals for December 13

The internet has a plethora of deals each day, but many deals aren't worth pursuing. In an effort to help you sift through the chaos, we've hand-curated some of the best deals we could find on Apple products, tech accessories, and other items for the AppleInsider audience.



Read more...