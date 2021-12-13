'Coda,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'The Morning Show' & more secure Golden Globe nominations

Apple has received several 2021 Golden Globe nominations for Apple TV+ shows and films, with "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" headlining the honorees.



Following 2021's four Golden Globes nominations resulting in Apple TV+'s first win, won by Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso," Apple has done better for the 2022 round, with two of its shows managing to secure four nominations apiece, as announced on Monday."Ted Lasso" is up for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, with star Jason Sudeikis again up for Best Television Actor, Music/Comedy Series. Hannah Waddingham is up for Best Supporting Actress, Television, and Brett Goldstein is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Television.



