DJI among 8 Chinese groups heading onto U.S. investment blacklist

Drone maker DJI is to be added alongside seven other Chinese companies to an investment blacklist by the U.S. Treasury, due to allegedly being involved in surveillance of Uyghur Muslims in China.



Under the direction of the Biden administration, a group of eight companies based in China will be added to the Treasury's "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" blacklist on Thursday, it is claimed. The measure will effectively prevent U.S. investors from investing in the companies, alongside the existing 60 Chinese firms that already exist on the blacklist.Two people familiar with the matter say that DJI will be added to the list, as well as Megvii and supercomputer manufacturer Dawning Information Industry, reports the Financial Times. It is plausible that DJI's inclusion is due to providing drones for surveillance efforts, which allegedly includes surveilling detention centers in the Xinjiang region.



