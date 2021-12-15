Apple debuts animated Ted Lasso short for the holiday season

A new five-minute animated short has popped up on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel, staring characters from Apple's hit series "Ted Lasso."



The stop-motion short, dubbed "Ted Lasso — The Missing Christmas Mustache," features the voice talents of the ensemble cast. The short pays homage to the style of Christmas classics like the 1964 Rankin/Bass special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."The short follows the titular character, Ted Lasso, who has lost his mustache just before his Christmas FaceTime call with his son, Henry. Ted and his friends join together in an attempt to solve the problem, and along the way, Ted learns the real meaning of Christmas.



