Apple to release James Bond documentary 'The Sound of 007' in 2022

A new feature documentary focused on six decades of James Bond music will debut on Apple TV+ in October 2022.



Marking the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series, "The Sound of 007" will celebrate the music of one of the most iconic film series to date.The documentary will go behind the lens, highlighting music from the series' inaugural "Dr. No," up through "No Time To Die." In addition, "The Sound of 007" will feature cast and crew interviews intermixed with James Bond archive material.



