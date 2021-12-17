Deals: Apple TV HD With New Siri Remote Drops to Record Low Price of $124.98 ($24 Off)

Amazon this week has introduced a new all-time low price on the 32GB Apple TV HD that comes bundled with the new Siri Remote. This accessory is now priced at *$124.98*, down from $149.00, beating the previous low price from August by about $5 and marking the best price of the year.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



This version is the same fourth generation Apple TV HD device that was released in 2015, but now it's bundled with the revamped Siri Remote. The new accessory features a one-piece aluminum body, tactile clickpad with five-way navigtation, and rearranged buttons.

$24 OFF

Apple TV HD w/ New Siri Remote for $124.98The Apple TV HD is in stock now and ready to ship within 1-2 days, so you still have time to order it in time for Christmas delivery. You can also get the newer 32GB Apple TV 4K model delivered for Christmas, but its deal isn't as steep as the HD version, priced at *$169.99*, down from $179.00.



