What to do when you find an AirTag, or are told by your iPhone that one is following you

If you are informed by your iPhone that an AirTag is following you, the system is operating as designed, so don't throw the AirTag away! Here's what you can do to either contact the owner of the lost property, or to help law enforcement find whoever's trying to track you.



It's a little fiddly to get the right angle, button holding the top of your iPhone next to an AirTag will start the process of identifying it

The idea is that when you find an AirTag, you hold your iPhone or Android phone next to it, and that's it, you can return the device to its own. Ultimately, this is exactly what happens, but it's slow enough that you'll think you're doing it wrong.



