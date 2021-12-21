The best travel apps you need on your iPhone
While the last two years haven't been the best for vacations, there's still the opportunity to travel to various locations around the world. Here are some of the best iPhone and iPad apps for doing just that.
via Cameron Casey/Pexels
Going on holiday to far-off destinations was exciting and challenging until a certain global pandemic made things considerably harder. As the world starts to open itself back up, so is the prospect of travel.
