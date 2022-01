Apple revealed just how much money we've paid it, plus it got into a spat with Facebook, and it stepped up its fitness workouts.



L-R: Tim Cook, Dolly Parton on Apple Watch, Mark Zuckerberg

This is a review of January 2021, but just take a step back to the same time in 2019 for a moment. Then the headline news was that Apple sales were down, and worries about China were up.



Read more...