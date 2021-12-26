Ryan Reynolds promotes Apple TV+ 'Spirited' with Photos Memory

Actor Ryan Reynolds has embarked on some early promotion of the Apple TV+ film Spirited,' using Photos' Memories feature to show off images from the holiday movie.



Reynolds, best known for roles in films including "Deadpool" and "Detective Pikachu," could be a considered a master of comedic marketing and promotion. In a Christmas Day Tweet, Reynolds promoted the upcoming holiday movie "Spirited" by sharing a video.The tweet consists of the text "iPhoto Album," and starts off with Reynolds navigating a Will Ferrel-themed macOS desktop to open Photos. Creating a "Spirited first look," Reynolds comments he doesn't "need anything fancy, just a little iPhoto," while navigating menus to create a slideshow from an album titled Boston.



Read more...