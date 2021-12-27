Trio of new Apple videos show off iPhone 13 Pro video chops

Apple has released three new videos, illustrating just how good the video shooting experience on the iPhone 13 Pro can be.



Ostensibly in the "Shot on iPhone" series, the trio of light-hearted videos that each highlight a different aspect of videography on the iPhone 13 Pro. The first one released, called Detectives shows off Apple's new Cinematic mode on the device.Shortly thereafter, Apple released The Basement and Pavel. The two focus on advanced low light video and optical zoom, respectively.



Read more...