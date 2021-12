The Apple Watch has become it's own thing, more a separate, independent device over the years, but it is still tied to your iPhone — and especially when you're setting it up.



Apple Watch Series 7

So here's what to do when you've got your Apple Watch Series 7, or any current model, out of the box and put it onto your wrist. First, turn your Apple Watch on by pressing and holding the side button until you see the Apple logo.



Read more...