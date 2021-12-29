New Year's Deals: Shop the Best Year-End Discounts on Apple Accessories From Nomad, Brydge, Incase, More

2021 is about to come to an end, and as with years past we're tracking a few sales that are offering solid year-end discounts on Apple-related accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for Apple accessories from companies like Nomad, Speck, Twelve South, Belkin, Brydge, ZAGG, and more.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.

*Flexibits Premium*MacRumors readers can exclusively save on their first year of Flexibits Premium through December 31. This deal will *take 50 percent off the first year* of the subscription service, and it can be applied to Individual Plans or Family Plans.

Flexibits Premium includes the apps Fantastical and Cardhop. The subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. You can find more information about our exclusive offer in this article.

*1Password*In our second software exclusive of the season, you can *get 50 percent off your first year of 1Password Families* through December 31. This deal is only for the Families subscription plan, and it's only for new customers.

To redeem it, you'll just need to create an account on this landing page, no coupon code is needed for the deal. When your first year of 1Password Families ends, it'll renew at the regular price, or you can cancel before that time.



This version of 1Password supports five family members on unlimited devices, shared vaults among members, advanced security with authenticated encryption, and alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords. It's available on Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

*Belkin*At Belkin, you can *take 15 percent off sitewide* with the code NY22 at checkout. Belkin offers accessories like speakers, headphones, chargers, MagSafe-compatible devices, screen protectors, and much more.

*Brydge*Brydge has brought back its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion for the last week of 2021, offering *20 percent off* Brydge's tablet keyboards and MacBook vertical docks.

Brydge keyboards on sale include those compatible with iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Brydge also sells keyboards that are compatible with the Surface Pro tablets.



*MacBook*· MacBook Vertical Dock - $129.99, down from $169.99*iPad*· Brydge 10.2 - $99.99, down from $129.99· Brydge 10.2 MAX+ - $99.99, down from $129.99*iPad Air*· Brydge Air MAX+ - $119.99, down from $149.99*iPad Pro*· Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro - $199.99, down from $249.99*iPad mini*· Brydge 7.9 - $79.99, down from $99.99*Incase/Incipio*Incase is offering *25 percent off sitewide* now through December 30. Incase sells a large variety of accessories built for Apple prodcuts, including new textured hardshell cases for the MacBook Pro, classic sleeves for MacBook Air, cases for AirPods, backpacks, and more.

Sister site Incipio is holding an end of the year sale as well, giving customers a chance to *take up to 30 percent off sitewide* this week. Incipio's sale is more focused on iPhone-related accessories, with plenty of iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors available at a discount.

*Nomad*Nomad has *20 percent off sitewide* this week with the code TREATYOURSELF, which is only valid on full price items that are in stock. Nomad sells a variety of popular accessories, including wireless chargers, USB-C chargers, cables, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.

*ZAGG*ZAGG is hosting a year-end event that lets you *take 35 percent off up to three products* on its website. This excludes items that are already discounted, and the sale will last through January 4, 2022.

As usual, ZAGG's sale includes ZAGG products as well as those from Mophie and Halo. These sale events are always a great time to buy Mophie's popular accessories, like its MagSafe-compatible "Snap+" collection of chargers.

*Pad & Quill*Pad & Quill is taking *up to 60 percent off* select accessories during its end of the year "Warehouse Sale." This sale has limited quantities and all sales are final. You can save on Apple Watch leather bands, iPhone cases, iPad folios, MacBook sleeves, and much more.

*Twelve South*Twelve South has brought back its "Happy New Gear" sale from last year, offering *20 percent off sitewide* through the end of the year. This sale will be applied automatically at the checkout screen on Twelve South's website.

Twelve South sells numerous products that are tailor made for Apple products like the Curve Riser for iMac, BookBook for iPhone, AirSnap Pro for AirPods Pro, PowerPic Mod wireless charger for iPhone and AirPods, and much more. Head to Twelve South's website to shop the full sale before it ends later this week.

*Other Deals*



· B&H Photo - Save on tech, photograph equipment, and more· Best Buy - Save on TVs, tablets, video games, and more· Casely - Take 30 percent off sitewide with code CHEER· JBL - Take up to 50 percent off speakers and headphones· Speck - Take 25 percent off sitewide



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "New Year's Deals: Shop the Best Year-End Discounts on Apple Accessories From Nomad, Brydge, Incase, More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums