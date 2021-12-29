Apple releases new lyric video for 'Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne'

As Apple TV+ streams its original "Charlie Brown" special, the company has also released a "Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne" lyric video.



"For Auld Lang Syne" has been streaming on Apple TV+ since December 10, but now a special short video has been released to promote it. The new video includes excerpts from the full show, but is chiefly a brand-new animation.Rather than a regular lyric video which might feature text on a plain background, Apple animates the words alongside specially drawn sequences featuring the "Charlie Brown" characters singing.



Read more...