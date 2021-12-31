Zombie BlackBerry phones will finally die off in early 2022

BlackBerry has announced that many of its classic devices running BlackBerry software will lose access to crucial features in early 2022, effectively spelling the end for the legacy hardware.



BlackBerry

The company announced the end of life of features like calling, texting, and data on classic BlackBerry devices — such as those running BlackBerry OS 7.1 or earlier, or OS 10 — will occur on Jan. 4, 2022. Without the ability to call or even text reliably, the devices are pretty much as good as dead.



