Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Returns to Holiday Price of $339 ($60 Off) and AirTag 1-Pack Drops to $24 ($5 Off)

Amazon today has returned the Apple Watch Series 7 to its record low price that we saw over the holidays, dropping the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum model with a Clover Sport Band to *$339.00*, down from $399.00. This $60 off sale remains the lowest price we've tracked on any model of the Series 7.



At this point, Amazon doesn't have any significant discounts on any other models of the Apple Watch Series 7. For the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum Apple Watch, this version is shipped and sold by Amazon and it's in stock today.

$60 OFF

Apple Watch S7 (41mm GPS) for $339.00In another sale happening on Amazon this week, you can save $5 on an AirTag one pack. The accessory is available for *$24.00*, down from $29.00. Shipping estimates have slipped into late January on the AirTag, but you can still order today to lock in the $5 off deal.$5 OFF

AirTag for $24.00Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

