AT&T & Verizon won't delay 5G rollout over aviation safety concerns

Verizon and AT&T have both rejected requests to delay the rollout of new 5G spectrum over aviation concerns, and will instead offer temporary safeguards.

AT&T, Verizon decline to delay 5G rollout
Previously, the Federal Aviation Administration and other government officials had asked AT&T and Verizon to delay the introduction of the C-Band spectrum for two weeks. The companies agreed to not deploy the 5G spectrum around airports for six months but rejected any other limitations, Reuters reported Sunday.

